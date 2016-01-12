Children's Museum of IL Hires Educational Director

DECATUR – The Children's Museum of Central Illinois has hired an Educational Director.

The goal of hiring this position is to complement and enhance children's educational opportunities, according the popular Decatur museum.

Abby Koester is now the full time Director of Education. She started January 4, 2016.

Koester joins Children's Museum of Illinois from the Terre Haute Children's Museum team where she worked for over six years as the Program and Special Event Coordinator. During that time, she developed their summer science camp program, enhanced field trip experiences and coordinated large kid-friendly events.

Kate Flemming, Children's Museum of Illinois Executive Director says "Abby provides our Museum with a unique skill set of education development, student management and experience in children's museums. With her on staff, we are sure to continuing growing and improving our summer camps and educational opportunities to best serve children and families in Decatur and Macon County."