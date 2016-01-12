Senator Manar and Rep. Scherer holding Office Hours in Kincaid

KINCAID – State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) and Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) announce they will be holding office hours in Kincaid for families affected by flooding.

WAND News has been following the flood damage and recovery in Kincaid since December 30 and had follow-up reports on January 1 and 4.

“This flooding has destroyed property and completely disrupted people’s lives. We want to make sure everyone receives the proper assistance as they continue to put their lives back together,” Manar explains.

These office hours are open to any families in Christian County who have felt the impact of recent flooding. In addition to Manar, Scherer and their respective staffs; representatives from the Illinois Department of Insurance, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Attorney General’s Office will be present to help answer questions and assist residents.

Scherer says she hopes that bringing in representatives from these departments will help take the burden off residents’ minds, so they can focus on rebuilding and recovering.

The office hours will run from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, January 26, at Kincaid City Hall, located at 115 Central Avenue.

Residents interested in attending should call Senator Manar’s office at 217-782-0228 to schedule an appointment. The American Red Cross will also be opening a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Wednesday, January 13.