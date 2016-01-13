Ronald McDonald Youth Wellness Center to open at Decatur Family YMCA

DECATUR - The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce has announced that a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ronald McDonald Youth Wellness Center will be held on January 13.

The ceremony will be held at 12:45 p.m. at the Decatur Family YMCA, located at 220 West McKinley Avenue. Chamber members, along with owner/operator of several local McDonald's Restaurants, Gary Birschbach, will be in attendance.

Officials say the money used to create the new wellness center was given via grant by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. The first 50 guests will receive goodie bags, and light refreshments and tours will follow the ribbon cutting.

