Urbana Public Arts Program seeking new performers, visual artists

URBANA - Urbana Public Arts Program officials say they are searching for six new performers and six new visual artists for the 2016 season of Art at the Market.

Officials say interested individuals can find instructions on how to apply on the Art at the Market website. Artists who are selected will be compensated for their time, and will have the opportunity to showcase their talent to members of the community.

The available dates for this year's event are May 14, June 11, July 9, August 3, September 10, and October 8, with art activities being held from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and performances being held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

This event will be held at Urbana's Market at the Square, and will be free and open to all ages. For more information, call Pauline Tannos at (217) 328-8265.