Multiple job skills programs offered to central Illinois residents

DECATUR - Decatur residents who wish to learn new skills used in manufacturing, logistics, and highway construction careers are encouraged to attend one of two separate programs scheduled to begin this winter.

The first program is being hosted by Workforce Investment Solutions, and will focus on training unemployed and underemployed job seekers in skills used in manufacturing and logistics careers. Manufacturing training will include safety, quality, blueprint reading, and machine maintenance, while logistic training will include safety, material handling, quality and inventory control, shipping and receiving storage, and transportation.

Officials say a combination of CDL, OSHA, and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council industry-recognized certificates will be earned upon completion of this training. Individuals interested in participating must attend an information session at 757 West Pershing Road at 9:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. on January 26 or 27.

The second program is being offered through Richland Community College and the Illinois Department of Transportation, and will focus on training for the highway construction industry. Those who participate will learn more about basic construction, safety, and job readiness skills.

In order to participate, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver's license and high school diploma or GED, and must attend one of the following orientation sessions:

February 25: 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

February 26: 10:00 a.m. or 2:00 p.m.

Officials say you must reserve a space in an orientation class by February 20.

For more information on these programs, call Workforce Investment Solutions Special Projects Consultant Larry Peterson at (217) 820-0577, or Seth at Richland Community College at (217) 875-7211, ext. 321.