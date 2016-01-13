APL hosting several adoption events in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Animal Protective League officials say its Mobile Pet Adoption Center will make an appearance at a Springfield-area business on January 16.

Officials say central Illinois residents will be able to visit with adoptable cats and dogs in the Mobile Pet Adoption Center at Lowe's from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to meet adoptable pets at one of several adoption events being held this weekend. We've included information about those events below:

January 16:

PetSmart, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

January 17:

PetSmart, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

If you are unable to make these events, but still wish to adopt a pet, you can visit the APL Shelter on Taintor Road from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. Officials say all pets presented for adoption have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and are up to date on vaccinations.

