CMofIL joins Program to give Low-Income Families more Museum Access

DECATUR – The Children’s Museum of Illinois (CMofIL) announces they have joined Museums for All, which is an access program to encourage low-income families to visit museums more.

Museums for All is a signature access program of the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) that hopes to encourage families of all backgrounds to “visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits.”

Extremely pleased to announce The Children's Museum of Illinois as the latest #MuseumsForAll participant! @cmofil — MuseumsForAll (@MuseumsForAll) January 13, 2016

This program will enable these particular families to visit the children’s museum at a reduced rate of $3 with the presentation of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Families can also visit any participating museum year-round for free or reduced admission.

“One group that we want to make sure is able to use the Museum frequently is our at-risk families,” says Executive Director Kate Flemming.

Flemming says she understands $5 per person can be difficult to afford for families near or below the poverty line. The Children’s Museum of Illinois is joining hundreds of other museums across the country in this initiative to provide discounts to low-income attendees.

The EBT / LINK discount is available for families of up to four people per card. It lowers the admission to $3 per person aged two and older.

