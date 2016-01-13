Illinois Senate confirms Sheldon as Children and Family Services Director

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate has unanimously confirmed George H. Sheldon to serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Sheldon is the first DCFS Director to receive Senate confirmation since 2012. He says he is honored and humbled to receive this conformation and be able to officially take over the position.

“When I arrived in Illinois almost one year ago, I found a department in crisis. And while we have a long way to go, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made throughout the last 11 months,” Sheldon says.

He says his goal is to turn the department around by improving the lives of the children and families they serve, while making it a national leader that focuses on protection and prevention that the state can be proud of.

Sheldon was previously the Acting Assistance Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), as appointed by President Obama. He held that position for more than two years until November 2013. There, he was responsible for strengthening the agency’s focus on early-childhood education, finding better ways to support foster care children and led the first nationwide strategic plan for victims of human trafficking.

He has also worked as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families from 2008 – 2011.