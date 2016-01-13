Dr. G’s BrainWorks hosting Superhero Day on Jan. 23

FORSYTH – Dr. G’s BrainWorks, located at the Hickory Point Mall, will be hosting its first Superhero Day on Saturday, January 23.

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up as their favorite superhero. There will be a photo booth, free family games to play and a real life Superhero meet and greet with the Macon County Sheriff Department. Attendees will be able to visit with a deputy and have their picture taken.

Other collaborators from the community will be present. Forsyth Library will be there having a book reading at center stage at 12:30 PM. Students from Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology will also be applying free face paint makeup masks from 1 PM to 2:30 PM.

The event will wrap up with a Superhero Parade to center stage with sheriff deputies and all participants at 2:30 PM.

This event is free to the public and will be held primarily in the south corridor of the mall and at center stage from 12:30 PM – 3 PM. Those interested in more information can call 217-330-8629 or email hpm@drgsbrainworks.com.