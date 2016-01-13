Assistance Arrives In Kincaid For Flood Victims

KINCAID – Now that the floodwaters have receded in Kincaid, the clean-up and assistance have begun.

Luana Dees from Kincaid is trying to salvage what's left of her house. She said, that's lost almost everything, including at one hundred five year old table and hutch that once belonged to her grandmother. She was one of the winter flood victims that was seeking help from government, state and private organizations.

Over a dozen such agencies were brought together by the American Red Cross to help victims of the flooding in the village of fourteen hundred. More than 6 inches of rain fell during a three day deluge.

Amber Wood with the Red Cross said this gathering of groups was a one stop shop for those needing assistance.

"Individuals who have been impacted can come and find financial assistance for their recovery as well as emotional and physical support that they need to begin and really go through the recovery process," Wood says.

She also mentioned a range of agencies that attended to help such as the Red Cross, The Illinois State Baptist Association Disaster Relief.

She said, “We have the Salvation Army, The Area Agency On Aging and a number of others that are here to help us with supporting these families as they begin and continue down the road to recovery."

Other agencies offering to help were the Illinois Attorney General's office warning of less than reputable companies that could lure victims into flood fraud with scams. The Illinois Commerce Commission was also in attendance as were Amen, The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, I.E.M.A. and The Department of Human Services.

Dennis Felix with the Illinois State Baptist Association Disaster Relief says they don't turn anyone down, but there is a process that each applicant must go through to get assistance from their organization.

"They'll come and fill out an assessment form. We'll help them review what their needs are. We'll actually send an assessor out to the property, review what can be done and what help we can give them. Many times we can get them to a point that they can be at a rebuild stage. Sometimes we can't, but most times we can help them out of the situation they're in,” Felix explains.

And that's good news for Luana Dees, whom the association has already helped. She lost almost everything but gained new friends from the flood.