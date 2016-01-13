Truck Tractor Trailer Overturns On I-74

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – The Illinois State Police of District 10 report troopers were on the scene of a crash involving a truck tractor trailer overturning on its side.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of the truck tractor was traveling on Interstate 74 westbound to Interstate 57 southbound on the ramp when he attempted to slow down the tractor / semi-trailer while going around the curve. As a result, the vehicle lost traction and went off the roadway. It came to a rest on its side.

This all happened at 1:58 PM on Wednesday, January 13.

The driver was transported from the crash scene to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries from the crash. He has been issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.

Traffic was delayed for about an hour. The wrecked semi-truck will remain in the ditch to be removed at a later date.