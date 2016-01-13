Senator Manar wants to Change Voter Registration

ILLINOIS – State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) who represents the 48th District, wants to increase voter registration in the state. His proposed legislation would automatically register you to vote when you apply for, update or renew your driver's license or state ID.

Senator Manar says it will cut costs and prevent voter fraud. Right now you must fill out separate paperwork seeking the same information the Secretary of State Office asks you to fill out.

Illinois has 7-point-6 million registered voters. However, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 9.7 million residents of the state 18 years of age and older.