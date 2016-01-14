Decatur police investigating January 13 shooting death

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says it is investigating an incident that resulted in the death of one man during the evening hours of January 13, 2016.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to 1440 Wellington Way for a report of an individual who had been shot. Upon arriving, officers say they found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The individual was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Decatur Police Detectives say the preliminary investigation shows that this incident was an attempted robbery that resulted in a murder. Authorities say police have worked through the overnight hours conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

Decatur police have also made arrests in a non-related shooting death at the same complex in September 2015.

If you have any information regarding this death, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.