1 shot in January 13 armed robbery in Decatur

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery that happened at a business on the city's north side on January 13.

Decatur police say the robbery happened at about 11:48 p.m. at a convenience store in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers say two individuals entered the store, displayed handguns, took the cash register, and then shot the store's clerk while they were leaving the store.

Officers also say a police K-9 unit found the cash register a short distance away from the store, with the money still in it. Police say the clerk's injury is not life-threatening.

Authorities say the suspects were described as wearing all black-colored clothing, with black-colored facial covers and sunglasses. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.