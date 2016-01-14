ISP reports slick road conditions in several central Illinois counties

ILLINOIS - The Illinois State Police is advising motorists to use caution on frost-covered roads this morning.

Troopers say a portion of Illinois Route 133 is partially closed due to a crash in the area on Thursday morning. Additionally, drivers traveling on Interstates and rural roadways south of US-36 in Coles, Douglas, Shelby, Edgar, and Moultrie Counties are asked to use extreme caution, as roadways are experiencing heavy frost.

Authorities say the areas most affected by the frost stretch from La Place, Lovington east towards Charleston. Several crashes have also been reported on Interstate 57, between mile posts 183 and 220.

ISP officials urge motorists in these areas to slow down and use caution in these areas. For more information about winter road conditions, click here.

We have included pictures of a head-on crash that took place on IL Route 133 this morning. Authorities say the crash is a direct result of how a small amount of frost or ice on the road can be life threatening. One driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in this crash.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.