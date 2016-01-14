Illinois citizens encouraged to volunteer on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD - Central Illinois residents are being encouraged to volunteer in their communities during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 18.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service says Governor Bruce Rauner proclaimed January 18, 2016 as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service in the State of Illinois.

Serve Illinois officials also say Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994, and that Illinois citizens have a long history of volunteering in their communities.

If you would like to volunteer during this day of service, you are encouraged to visit Serve Illinois' website to find one of many volunteer opportunities across the state. Additionally, nominations for the annual Governor's Volunteer Service Awards are currently being accepted, and citizens are encouraged to submit nominations for the award.