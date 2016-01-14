Parkland College hosting career fair on February 10

CHAMPAIGN - Parkland College officials say the facility's Career Center will host a career fair aimed at jobs in the agricultural and engineering science and technologies fields on February 10.

This career fair will be held in the Parkland College Student Union from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with Parkland faculty and staff members about careers related to agriculture and engineering science.

Additionally, local agricultural and engineering science employers will be on hand to talk about possible job openings and internships.

For more information about this career fair, you are asked to call the Parkland College Career Center at (217) 351-2536.