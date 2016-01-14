UPDATED: Coroner releases cause of death of man who died in January 13 incident

UPDATE - Macon County Coroner Michael Day has released a preliminary cause of death for a 21-year-old man found by police on Decatur's north side Wednesday night.



In a release, Day says preliminary autopsy results reveal that Tarik Dewalt died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Day also says that an inquest is pending.

The Decatur Police Department continues to investigate Dewalt's death. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND brought you earlier this morning, the Macon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who died as a result of an incident on the city's north side on January 13.

Coroner Michael Day says Tarik Dewalt, 21, was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Decatur police say Dewalt was found at 1440 Wellington Way with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Decatur Police Detectives are actively investigating this case, and Day says an autopsy is scheduled for later today to determine the cause of death.

We will provide more information as it becomes available. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.

