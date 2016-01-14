Red Cross offering home fire safety tips

PEORIA - The American Red Cross is offering central Illinois residents several tips to help them be more prepared when it comes to home fire safety.

Red Cross officials say more home fires happen during the winter months, and that the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is aiming to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent by the end of 2019.

Officials are offering the following six tips to help keep your family safe this winter season:

- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home

- Test smoke alarm batteries monthly, and replace any that are not working

- Create and practice an escape plan that includes two exits from each room

- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home

- Keep flammable items, pets, and kids at least three feet away from heating equipment

- Use flashlights instead of candles during power outages

Red Cross officials also say heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths, and to never fall asleep with a space heater on. Individuals who need smoke alarms for their home are encouraged to call (309) 677-7272 and press "9", or visit this website to get a smoke alarm.

For more information, visit the American Red Cross' website here.