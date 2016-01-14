Champaign Police Department accepting applications for police officer positions

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign citizens who wish to serve their community are being encouraged by city officials to apply for a position at the Champaign Police Department.

Champaign officials say they are accepting applications for entry-level and experienced police officers to join the Champaign Police Department. As a patrol officer, employees will have the opportunity to advance and become a member of one of several units within the Department, such as the Field Training Unit, Canine Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and more.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend an Officer Recruitment Information Session on January 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Champaign Police Department. Applications for entry-level police officers is January 29, 2016 at 4:00 p.m., while applications from experienced police officers are accepted year-round.

To download a copy of the entry-level police officer hiring process packet, or for more information about the Champaign Police Department, click here.