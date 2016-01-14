Lottery officials: Illinois sold 45 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more

ILLINOIS - Illinois Lottery officials say 45 prizes of $50,000 or more were won across the state during the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

Although no Illinois residents won the jackpot amount of $1.5 billion, two northern Illinois stores did sell tickets worth $1 million. Officials say six winning tickets worth $100,000 and 37 winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Illinois.

One of the $100,000 tickets was sold in Springfield, with other $50,000 winners being purchased in Springfield, Bloomington, and Charleston. We've included a complete list of where winning tickets were sold in Illinois below:

$100,000 Winners Sold at:



King, 5122 W 31st St, Cicero

Snappy Convenience, 622 W Madison, Oak Park

7 Eleven, 555 W Devon Ave, Park Ridge

Thornton, 2201 N Greenbay Rd, Waukegan

Gateway Newstand, 233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago

Circle K, 1801 N Grand Ave E, Springfield



$50,000 Winners sold at:



Countryside Liquors, 5540 S Brainard Ave, Countryside

AJ Housewares & Gifts, 2125 S China Pl, Chicago

Hucks, 501 Madison, Charleston

7 Eleven, 28952 W IL Rt 120, Lakemoor

7 Eleven, 205 S Harlem Ave, Forest Park

Philips 66, 6949 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook

Romeoville BP, 418 N Weber Rd, Romeoville

Mack Oil, 2390 E Algonquin, Algonquin

Gas Depot, 3200 N Kimball, Chicago

Casey’s Gen Store, 700 W Blackhawk Dr, Byron

Speedway, 19855 S 96th Ave, Mokena

Express Lane, 111 E 10th St, Milan

Stop & Save, 4742 2750th St, Sandwich

Meijer Gas Station, 735 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook

Angelina Food & Beer, 2218 Ogden Ave, Aurora

Jiffy Stop, 3300 Clear Lake Ave, Springfield

Pantry Lane, 7142 Caton Farm Rd, Plainfield

My Mart, 5726 N Nagle Ave, Chicago

Casey’s Gen Store, 5715 Old Collinsville Rd, Fairview Heights

Westbrook Conv Ctr, 2 Westbrook Corp Ctr, Westchester

Joe And Franks, 8720 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn

Windsor Mini Mart, 1038 Windsor Rd, Loves Park

Circle K, 26950 W Eames, Channahon

6 Points Fast Stop, 1001 Six Points Rd, Bloomington

BP Food Shop, 1990 S Mannheim, Des Plaines

Thomas Liquor & Gas, 527 E Vine, Vienna

Midway Mobil, 8145 S Pulaski Ave, Chicago

Pilot Travel Center, 301 N Ridge Ave, Minooka

Pala Fuels Inc, 7650 N Alpine, Loves Park

7 Eleven, 1508 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Fast N Fresh Joliet, 17100 W Laraway Rd, Joliet

Lyford Rd Mobil, 8061 E State St, Rockford

Cermak & Riverside Mobil, 6701 W Cermak Rd, Berwyn

Irving Park BP, 1149 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca

M&S Marathon, 3731 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago

On the Go BP III, 6702 S Pulaski, Chicago

7 Eleven, 425 Sauk Trail, Park Forest

Stores that sold the winning tickets will earn a $1,000 or $500 bonus, as well. Individuals who won a prize will have one year to collect their money.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, click here.