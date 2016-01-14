Lottery officials: Illinois sold 45 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more

ILLINOIS - Illinois Lottery officials say 45 prizes of $50,000 or more were won across the state during the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.
Although no Illinois residents won the jackpot amount of $1.5 billion, two northern Illinois stores did sell tickets worth $1 million. Officials say six winning tickets worth $100,000 and 37 winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Illinois.
One of the $100,000 tickets was sold in Springfield, with other $50,000 winners being purchased in Springfield, Bloomington, and Charleston. We've included a complete list of where winning tickets were sold in Illinois below:
$100,000 Winners Sold at:
King, 5122 W 31st St, Cicero
Snappy Convenience, 622 W Madison, Oak Park
7 Eleven, 555 W Devon Ave, Park Ridge
Thornton, 2201 N Greenbay Rd, Waukegan
Gateway Newstand, 233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago
Circle K, 1801 N Grand Ave E, Springfield
$50,000 Winners sold at:
Countryside Liquors, 5540 S Brainard Ave, Countryside
AJ Housewares & Gifts, 2125 S China Pl, Chicago
Hucks, 501 Madison, Charleston
7 Eleven, 28952 W IL Rt 120, Lakemoor
7 Eleven, 205 S Harlem Ave, Forest Park
Philips 66, 6949 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook
Romeoville BP, 418 N Weber Rd, Romeoville
Mack Oil, 2390 E Algonquin, Algonquin
Gas Depot, 3200 N Kimball, Chicago
Casey’s Gen Store, 700 W Blackhawk Dr, Byron
Speedway, 19855 S 96th Ave, Mokena
Express Lane, 111 E 10th St, Milan
Stop & Save, 4742 2750th St, Sandwich
Meijer Gas Station, 735 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook
Angelina Food & Beer, 2218 Ogden Ave, Aurora
Jiffy Stop, 3300 Clear Lake Ave, Springfield
Pantry Lane, 7142 Caton Farm Rd, Plainfield
My Mart, 5726 N Nagle Ave, Chicago
Casey’s Gen Store, 5715 Old Collinsville Rd, Fairview Heights
Westbrook Conv Ctr, 2 Westbrook Corp Ctr, Westchester
Joe And Franks, 8720 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Lawn
Windsor Mini Mart, 1038 Windsor Rd, Loves Park
Circle K, 26950 W Eames, Channahon
6 Points Fast Stop, 1001 Six Points Rd, Bloomington
BP Food Shop, 1990 S Mannheim, Des Plaines
Thomas Liquor & Gas, 527 E Vine, Vienna
Midway Mobil, 8145 S Pulaski Ave, Chicago
Pilot Travel Center, 301 N Ridge Ave, Minooka
Pala Fuels Inc, 7650 N Alpine, Loves Park
7 Eleven, 1508 N Damen Ave, Chicago
Fast N Fresh Joliet, 17100 W Laraway Rd, Joliet
Lyford Rd Mobil, 8061 E State St, Rockford
Cermak & Riverside Mobil, 6701 W Cermak Rd, Berwyn
Irving Park BP, 1149 W Irving Park Rd, Itasca
M&S Marathon, 3731 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago
On the Go BP III, 6702 S Pulaski, Chicago
7 Eleven, 425 Sauk Trail, Park Forest
Stores that sold the winning tickets will earn a $1,000 or $500 bonus, as well. Individuals who won a prize will have one year to collect their money.
