Biggest UCP Barstool Open in the Country Happens Saturday

Decatur-- The 15th Annual UCP/Miller Lite Barstool Open will happen this Saturday. The 7 course, 7-8 hole round of miniature golf located at 52 various local bars and restaurants throughout the Decatur Area.

With nearly 2300 players again this year, the UCP Miller Lite Barstool Open will once again be the largest barstool open in the Country. Players have signed up to play a course where they will be required to ride a bus or have a designated driver. The Moose Lodge will be a pre and post party venue in addition to the with KC Hall. 4 courses will be based out of the KC Hall and 3 courses will be based out of the Moose Lodge.

For more information you can go to the UCP website.