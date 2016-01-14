Champaign Police Department hiring

Champaign police have announced they are accepting applications for beginning and experienced police officers.

Training Sergeant Geoffrey Coon said the application period runs through the end of January, and he hopes to hire between ten and fifteen new officers.

The department accepts applications online, a step followed by written and oral examinations. The department is also holding a recruitment information session Thursday, January 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Champaign Police Department building on University Avenue.