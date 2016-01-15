ISP investigates fatal officer-involved shooting

HURST, ILLINOIS - The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the town of Hurst, Illinois. Hurst is a town located in Marion County in the southern part of the state.

The preliminary investigation shows ISP agents were looking for a suspect wanted for the robbery of the Family Drug Pharmacy in Carterville when the suspect was located inside a residence located at 111 Seba Street at about 3:15 Thursday afternoon.

Police say the male suspect displayed a handgun, prompting agents to fire.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.