Six arrested in connection with manufacturing meth in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Six people are under arrest in connection with manufacturing methamphetamine.

Lincoln police arrested Donald Sturgeon, 29, Alexandria Bitner, 20, Rodney Lovelett, 25, Sarah Shelby, 21, Ashley Davis, 24, and Brandon Lovelett, 24, all of Lincoln at about 1:05 Friday morning.

Sturgeon was wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation and he was also wanted by Woodford County for possession of methamphetamines.

Lincoln police were doing surveillance on several locations and were able to locate Sturgeon. They chased him into a residence and found an active methamphetamine lab. Officers secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. Authorities located over 900 grams of methamphetamine.

The six were arrested for Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacturing over 900 grams, a Class X Felony.

The case remains under investigation

Meantime. The Lincoln Police are also seeking the whereabouts of Robyn Johnson (19) of Lincoln in reference to the same offense. She fled from the residence and we are unable to locate at the time. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnson is urged to call Logan County Crime Stoppers at 217-732-3000.