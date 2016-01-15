3 arrested for burglary, kidnapping Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD - Three Springfield men are in custody - accused of breaking into a woman's home, kidnapping her, and forcing her to drive them to an ATM in October.

Eddie Kimble, 24, James Journey, 23, and Jahari Jones, 21, are being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Police say the victim, who is described as a woman in her sixties, refused to withdraw cash from the ATM so the suspects allegedly went back and duct taped her to a chair before going through the woman's home to look for valuables.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred about 11:30 PM on October 7, 2015.