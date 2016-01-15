Western Illinois University temporarily bans hoverboards

MACOMB - You can add another school to the growing list of organizations to ban hoverbaords, Western Illinois University banned the self-balancing scooters "from campus and in any WIU owned building."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recently revealed batteries in these devices can be dangerous and could cause a fire.

WIU joins the University of Illinois in issuing the ban. Eastern Illinois University and 20 other universities have also banned or restricted hoverboards.

