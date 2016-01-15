Champaign Police ask for help to capture man responsible for hitting a University of Illinois student

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Police have a simple request: Please take a quick look at the attached photos and contact them if you have any information.

Crime Stoppers and the University of Illinois Police Department are asking for your help to find the person responsible for hitting a student in the back of the head.

The incident took place on December 13, 2015 at about 1:14 near campus.

Security photos captured a man, approximately 6 foot tall wearing a gray sweatshirt, running up from behind a U of I student and striking him in the back of the head. The victim collapsed and the student was taken to a nearby hospital. He had suffered severe facial injuries.

Security cameras also captured an image of a mid-2000 dark green Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the area not too long after the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact U of I police at (217) 333-1216. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS (8477).