Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Armed Robbery in Decatur

DECATUR - Decatur Police would like your help to solve this week's Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Wednesday, an armed robbery took place at 1597 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. As WAND News reported this week, two men entered the store wearing all black clothing, masks, and black gloves.

The suspects were wearing white and pink-rimmed sunglasses. One of the suspects had a silver revolver, while the other had a silver semi-automatic pistol.

One suspect beat and shot a cashier and removed cash from the register. The suspects then fled.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS or the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711