Alarming Number Of STI Cases In Macon County

Decatur – An alarming number of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in Macon County has the local health department warning of potential risks.

“People have the misconception they can grab some medicine real quick. Everything will be better. It’s no problem and that’s not always true,” Brandi Binkley of the Macon County Health Department told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “We need to realize that this is going to be something that can affect our future pretty significantly. So we all need to start caring about it and doing what we can.”

In 2014, there were 348 cases of Gonorrhea and 828 cases of Chlamydia in Macon County. But it’s believed many cases were either never treated or reported. Macon County has a higher rate of STI’s than Cook County. The Health Department recommends people either abstain from sex or use a condom.

All ages are impacted by STI’s. Especially teens in the 12-19 age group.

“The fact is that this is happening in all ages and yes our children in our community are sick. Some of them don’t even know they are spreading this over and over,” Binkley stated.

For more information on STI’s, prevention and treatment options contact the Macon County Health Department in Decatur.