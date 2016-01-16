Biggest Loser Finalist hosting Women’s Conference in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Sonya Jones, a Biggest Loser finalist from Illinois, will be hosting the first Why Not You Today Women’s Conference in Springfield on Saturday, February 13.

Jones is a physical education teacher and coach in the Williamsville School District who recently appeared in the 16th season of NBC’s The Biggest Loser. She was the only female finalist that season and lost the show by .01%, which officials say is the closest loss in the show’s history.

This one-day event will incorporate mind, body and spirit to encourage women to intentionally make the most of their lives. Jones says her time on the show and struggling with self-worth and self-confidence contributed to her being a part of this event.

“As I was shrinking physically, I was growing emotionally, mentally and spiritually, and my passion to inspire others to reach their goals has grown exponentially,” Jones explains.

She also says she believes that everyone wants to feel like they can accomplish any task that they set their minds to accomplish.

In addition to Jones, there will be other keynote speakers at the conference. These speakers include: Gylnnis Shryock MA, LCPC, Executive Director at Living Hope Counseling; and Kimberly M.S., C.H.E.S., Regional Director of Community Outreach for HSHS Hospitals. Lori Harrigan-Mack, one of Sonya’s fellow contestants on The Biggest Loser, will also be sharing her story that day.

The conference will take place at Calvary’s Church’s new location, located at 501 West Hazel Dell Road, from 9 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, February 13. Tickets are $25 and available here.

More information about Sonya Jones can be found here.