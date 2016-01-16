Nebraska Tops Illinois, 78-67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Andrew White III scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds Saturday and three of his teammates scored in double figures to lead Nebraska past Illinois, 78-67.

The win was the third straight for the Cornhuskers (11-8, 3-3 Big Ten). Illinois (9-9, 1-4) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Nebraska used a 17-2 run to go up by 10 points late in the first half and never trailed over the game's final 28 minutes.

Glynn Watson Jr. scored 17 for Nebraska while Tai Webster added 16 and Shavon Shields 14.

Illinois relied on the 3-point shot. Thirty-seven of its 59 shots from the field were from 3-point range but the Illini only made 11.

Malcolm Hill led Illinois with 17 points. Kendrick Nunn added 15.