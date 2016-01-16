LEAP Alert: Du Quoin PD looking for Elderly Man

UPDATE – Sammie Wells was found in Missouri. The LEAP Alert is cancelled.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

DU QUOIN – The Du Quoin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing on his way to St. Louis on Friday, January 15.

78-year-old Sammie W. Wells was reportedly on his way to an RV show in St. Louis when he got lost. He called his daughter at midnight on January 15 and told her he was on Illinois Route 4 in Mascoutah and got lost. His cell phone was last pinged at a gas station in Sparta at around 1 AM on Saturday, January 16.

Wells stands at 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and was wearing wire framed glasses and a shriners necklace with blue lights.

Authorities say he was driving a white 2011 Buick Enclave, with the license plate P842372.

Du Quoin authorities have provided a picture of the missing man, as well as a map of the nearby area that he was last known to be in.

Anyone with information should call the Du Quoin Police Department at 618-542-2131 or 911.