15th Annual Barstool Open Draws Crowds Saturday

DECATUR – More than 2,000 players came out Saturday, January 16, to compete in the 15th Annual Barstool Open.

The United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Miller Lite Barstool Open draws a large crowd each year, and this one was no different. With over 50 bars serving as golf courses, players had a long day of golf ahead of them. The 7 course, 7-8 hole round of miniature golf open is the largest of its kind in the country.

Players began early in the morning at around 10:30 AM and finished near 5 PM. Teams of four were shuttled around to the bar courses while also raising money for research and services to provide the United Cerebral Palsy with quality programs for the people they serve.

Volunteer Theressa Tozer says she has moved on to volunteering after playing for a few years, but the event is fun whether you are playing or spectating.

“I actually played for a few years, but now I’ve decided to start volunteering. UCP’s an awesome organization. They help so many people in the community, and that’s, you know, the best part of all of it. But, you come out, you have a ton of fun! You get to golf and have a blast with your friends,” Tozer says.

In past years, the Barstool Open has raised more than $700,000 for the United Cerebral Palsy. We will report this year’s numbers as soon as they are confirmed.