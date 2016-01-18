Man injured in car crash in Decatur

DECATUR - Decatur Police say a 32 year old man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into another car and swerving into a tree.

The crash took place on January 16 just after 1:00 AM near 1600 W. Forest, in Decatur.

Preliminary investigation shows the man was driving his car west on Forest at a high rate of speed. Police say the man disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection of Forest and Dennis and crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. The man then veered to the left and struck a tree.

Police say the driver was intoxicated and was not wearing his seat belt.

He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is continuing.