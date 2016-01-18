Champaign Fire Department conducting ice rescue training, offering winter tips

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Fire Department has announced that firefighters will participate in ice rescue training sessions on January 20, 21, and 22.

The training sessions will be held at 1:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day at Kaufman Lake, located in Kaufman Park in Champaign. Fire crews will participate in activities designed to help them sharpen skills related to ice rescues, such as observing ice conditions, performing surface rescues from the ice, and safely removing victims from the ice.

Additionally, the Champaign Fire Department is offering the following tips to help keep you safe this winter:

- When performing outside tasks or chores, such as shoveling snow, work slowly

- Wear clothing appropriate for the temperature, such as hats, scarves, and waterproof boots

- Carry a cell phone, and be aware of the wind chill in your area

- If you participate in outdoor recreational activities, bring a friend and emergency kit

- Bring cat litter or sand to help provide traction on icy patches of road

