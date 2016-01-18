Central Illinois citizens invited to 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Vigil March and Tribute

CHARLESTON - Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.'s Zeta Nu chapter is inviting central Illinois residents to participate in the 29th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Candlelight Vigil March and Tribute on January 18.

Officials say this year's event will begin with the march at 5:00 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University's Thomas Hall lobby, located at 2120 Seventh Street in Charleston. The march will conclude at EIU's Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union Grand Ballroom, with a program beginning between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The program will feature keynote speaker Perry Benson, and a balloon release after the program concludes. Additionally, a cake decorated with King's image will also be served.

This event is free and open to all citizens. For more information, contact Elizabeth Edwards at eaedwards@eiu.edu.