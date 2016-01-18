1 injured in Sunday night crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State Police say one person was seriously injured and faces multiple charges after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Champaign County Sunday evening.

Officials say the crash happened at mile post 181 on I-74 eastbound at about 7:15 p.m. According to the preliminary crash investigation, ISP troopers say a 2004 Mazda 3 hatchback was traveling at a high rate of speed in the right lane of I-74, just east of Prospect Avenue.

Witnesses reported to authorities that the Mazda moved into the middle lane, striking the front of a truck-tractor semi-trailer with the rear of the Mazda. Witnesses then reported to police that the Mazda struck a concrete barrier and overturned an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as Mariano Gonzalez, 36, was removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for incapacitating injuries. ISP officials say these injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Illinois State Police also say Gonzalez will face preliminary charges of driving on a revoked license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

This crash remains under investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.