Lincoln police arrest 1 in connection with January 17 home invasion

LINCOLN - The Lincoln Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened during the evening hours of January 17.

Lincoln police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Adams Street at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress. Upon arriving, police say they found one person who had been cut, and another person who had sustained injuries from a battery. Both individuals were taken to the hospital via ambulance, and are listed in stable condition.

Lincoln police also say Joshua Newman, 26, was arrested in connection with this incident. Newman faces a preliminary charge of home invasion, a class X felony.

This incident is under investigation by the Lincoln Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.