Decatur City Council Meets Tuesday

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council meeting is pushed to Tuesday evening due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday.

The Council will meet Tuesday night beginning at 5:30 PM in the Council Chambers on the third floor of the Civic Center.

The agenda includes a progress report of the Lake Decatur Dredging project, and a contract with DN Tanks, Inc. for rehabilitation work on the East William Street water reservoir and the South Water Treatment Plant reservoir. Also, action is slated approving a redevelopment agreement with FirstTech, Inc. to redevelop five parcels south of Central Park including a new drive-thru for Busey Bank.