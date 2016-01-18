Freedom March - Remembering The King Legacy

Decatur – It’s called the Freedom March. Honoring the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Marchers included the young and old. Cops, community leaders, private citizens. Marching like those who fought for civil rights 50 years ago. Marching in the cold and single digit temperatures.

“We fight the elements of the air. They fought dogs. They fought water hoses. They fought people,” Human Relations Commission Chairman Derrick Thaxton told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “Today we come together and we stand in unity in honor of what’s been accomplished.”

Jim Taylor of Decatur grew up in the south where he did not have many rights as an African American.

“Not at all,” Taylor stated. “No, no I really didn’t. I was born in Tennessee and it was even worse than it was here.”

Taylor says it’s up to his generation to teach kids about the fight for equality. “Younger kids still need the encouragement to keep the fight going.”

Thaxton says the Freedom March in Decatur dates back 30 years.