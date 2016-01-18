Cardinals Caravan Rolls Through Central Illinois

DECATUR -- On a cold Monday afternoon, The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel was packed with Cardinals fans for the Cardinals Caravan.

Tommy Pham, Marco Gonzales, Tim Cooney, Arturo Reyes, Jose Oquendo, and Kerry Robinson were part of the final Caravan which started in Mattoon Sunday.

The caravan rolled through Decatur Monday afternoon, and wrapped up in Springfield Monday night.

"Coming to Illinois, Indiana, and seeing how die hard the fans are, it's truly amazing," Pham said. "For them to show their support for us is truly a blessing."

Pham says the Cardinals will come into spring training with a little extra motivation after getting knocked out by the Cubs in the playoffs last year.

"I think we are all a little bit more hungry, and a little bit more driven for this year," Pham said. "We see what's going on in baseball. Not that we needed extra motivation because we're all pretty self motivated, but I think we all have a chip on our shoulder."

Cardinals pitchers and catchers report for spring training February 17th.