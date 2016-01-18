Blood Drive to Be Held at Millikin University

Decatur - Millikin University is hosting a community blood drive. It will be Thursday January 28th from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The drive will be at the Richards Treat University Center. To donate, call the center at 217-241-7550.

The blood donated will benefit the Central Illinois Community Blood Center which provides blood to those in need at local hospitals.

