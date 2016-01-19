Winter weather travel advisory now in effect for central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - It's an inevitable part of winter. And by tonight, it should arrive. A winter weather travel advisory is now in effect for much of central Illinois.

As a result, the Illinois State Police is warning drivers to take precautions tonight before getting behind the wheel.

"As roadways become snow and ice covered motorists should slow down, increase following distance, and allow extra time for travel, " said District 9 Captain Scott Compton.

Stranded drivers are encouraged to stay inside their vehicles and to wait for first responders to arrive. If you're involved in an accident that does not require immediate emergency assistance, you'll have ten days to file a crash report.

ISP also reminding drivers to yield to remember Scott's Law: it requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and to proceed with caution when approaching emergency vehicles.

Here's a quick check list of traveling in winter weather:

Plan ahead and check the forecast

Don't crowd the plow (you may seem them, but they may not see you)

Watch out for black ice

Keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full

Dress warmly, in layers if possible

Make sure someone is aware of your travel route

Always carry an emergency car care kit

Always carry a charged cell phone

Always wear a safety belt

Motorists can check on interstate road conditions by contacting IDOT at 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or by clicking on this link