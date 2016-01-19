$9 Million Hotel Project

Ground breaking took place today for a new $9 million Holiday Inn & Suites and a "Burger Theory" restaurant. Construction could start within 10 days and be completed in 9-15 months.

The hotel is being built in Decatur behind the Cracker Barrel Restaurant on an undeveloped 3.55 acre sight and is expected to generate new tax dollars for the city through property, sales and hotel taxes.

The hotel will have 114 rooms with conference space. It will create 50 full time jobs along with 65 local construction jobs.