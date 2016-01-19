U. of Illinois Agrees to 10-Year, $44.5M Extension with Nike

Illinois athletes unveiled a new look when Nike re-branded with Illinois athletics in 2014.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- The athletic department at the University of Illinois has agreed to a 10-year extension of its footwear and apparel contract with Nike worth $44.5 million.

The school said Tuesday that the extension of the already two-decade-old relationship starts July 1. Nike will continue providing equipment for 21 Illini varsity sports.

The contract goes through the 2025-2026 academic year.

Illinois Interim Director of Athletics Paul Kowalczyk says coaches and athletes are supportive of Nike. He says the sportswear company is "vital" as the Illini compete for championships.

The Illini worked with Nike on a rebranding that debuted in April 2014 featuring an updated version of the school's longtime Block-I logo.