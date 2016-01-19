Springfield DMV catches fire; No Injuries Reported

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Fire Department reports a fire broke out this morning at one of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office buildings, sending employees home from work.

The facility located on Dirksen Parkway, which houses the DMV, reportedly caught fire at 11:46 AM on Tuesday, January 19. Fire officials tell WAND News it appears a generator malfunction caused the fire. Material from the roof caught on fire, and damage was also done to the inside of the building.

Employees were sent home as a result of the fire. Fire officials say no one was hurt.