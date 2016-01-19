Taylorville man taken into custody for Battery of Infant

TAYLORVILLE – The Taylorville Police Department reports a man is in custody after admitting to tossing an infant.

Police responded to the Taylorville Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 15, shortly after 9 PM after hospital workers informed authorities of a 7-month-old infant with a broken arm and other minor injuries.

29-year-old Nathan Emerson, of Taylorville, is the father of the injured infant and was questioned by detectives concerning the incident after they reported to the hospital. Emerson admitted, during the investigation, to tossing the infant and the infant struck the wall.

Taylorville Police took Emerson into custody and charged him with aggravated domestic battery, domestic violence and aggravated battery of a child under 13. The third charge is a Class X felony. He was then transported to the Christian County Correctional Center.

The infant has been transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. It was later learned the infant also had a skull fracture and possibly a broken rib.

The Department of Children and Family Services has taken protective custody of the 7-month-old infant.

According to the Christian County Courthouse records, Emerson appeared in court today at 10 AM. His next scheduled appearance is Thursday, January 21, at 10 AM.

We will provide more updates on this story as they become available.