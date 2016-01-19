DMH celebrates 100th Anniversary of 1st Baby Born at Hospital

DECATUR – The Decatur Memorial Hospital is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the first baby born at its facility in 1916.

Thomas Duke Seldomridge was the first baby to be born at the hospital on January 19, 1916. He weighed in at 10 pounds.

Hospital officials say Seldomridge was born at Decatur Memorial Hospital thanks to Sue Hagaman’s vision to have a hospital built in Decatur where babies could be born. That vision dates back to 1896 when she was living in Bethany, Illinois.

Hagaman worked toward that vision for the next two decades, and on January 1, 1916, Decatur Memorial Hospital opened its doors. 17 patients were admitted in the hospital’s first week of operation. Seldomridge was born later on January 19.

Thomas Duke Seldomridge, in a picture provided by the Decatur Memorial Hospital, is shown at age four with Dr. H.C. Jones, who delivered him.