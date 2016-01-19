Springfield Arts Association reaches Fundraising Goal for Lincoln Piano

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Art Association announces the fundraising goal to restore Abraham Lincoln’s sister-in-law’s piano has been reached.

The Kickstarter campaign aimed to raise funds to restore the c. 1835 square grand piano that belonged to Lincoln’s sister-in-law. Officials say Lincoln used to listen to the piano being played whenever he visited his sister-in-law’s home. It is currently being restored to playable condition by The Piano People of Champaign, Illinois.

A total of $7853 was contributed by 83 backers toward the goal of $7,500. The piano is scheduled to return to the Art Association by the end of January.

The Art Association will be hosting a concert in the parlors of Edwards Place on February 6.

This concert will consist of Abraham Lincoln’s favorite music being played on the newly-restored piano. Interpreters portraying Benjamin and Helen Edwards and Abraham Lincoln will be in attendance. Professor of Music at Lincoln Land Community College, Jane Hartman will be playing the piano, while Illinois State University student Sophie Nuding will be singing.

The concert is sponsored by Daddy O’s Music Shack, the Rock Shop, The Music Factory and Susan Lutz of Steinway Piano Gallery and Rodgers Organs.

It will be recorded live, and CDs will be made available for purchase at a later date.

Tickets to the event are $50 and can be reserved here or by calling 217-523-2631.